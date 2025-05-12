Girl power was flourishing in South Tyneside and shoppers were getting the benefit of it.

Who remembers when a group of 16-year-olds surprised bargain hunters in Newcastle and South Shields over the summer of 2014 with their sudden bursts of dance?

A look at the fantastic dancers who promoted girl power 11 years ago. Remember them? | other 3rd party

‘An incredible group of confident and capable girls’

The teens came up with a Girls CAN’ campaign. It aimed to show young females that there are more positive role models out there than the popular celebrity’ types that many young women aspire to be.

They also hoped to dispel myths about what girls can and cannot do, and show there are no boundaries to fulfilling potential.

The youngsters, who were based at The CustomSpace, formerly The Cave, in The Captain’s Row, were part of the Government’s National Citizen Service Summer Programme.

It was a three-week project which helped teens develop greater confidence, self-awareness and responsibility.

‘Young people are making a difference in a positive way - let’s celebrate that’

Lizzie Whyman, team leader, said at the time: "This is an incredible group of confident and capable girls.

A close-up on some of the dancers who brought delight to South Tyneside in 2014. | other 3rd party

"In just three days, they’ve developed the campaign concept, fund-raised and launched themselves online, achieving their goals of 100 Facebook likes’ in 24 hours.

"Young people are making a difference in a positive way - let’s celebrate that."

Tegan Reay, 16, from South Shields, said in 2014: "We think that young girls and women in our area need better female role models.

"We want to encourage them to aspire to more than this idea of celebrity which, quite frankly, has got out of hand.

"We are looking for women to come forward and support us to show that girls can do anything they want to in life, despite what society says they can and can’t do.

"I had loads of fun, and got absolutely drenched. It was a flash mob turned splash mob."