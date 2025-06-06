South Tyneside retro: When foghorns rang out over Souter in a song like no other

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 6th Jun 2025, 14:01 BST

Talk about a performance! A unique show happened at Souter Lighthouse 12 years ago this month.

The sound of a foghorn requiem rang out across the clifftops and thousands of people watched it.

We would love your memories of it, but only after you have browsed through these Shields Gazette archive memories.

Crowds gather for the spectacle in June 2013. We would love to know if you were there.

1. Faces from 2013

Crowds gather for the spectacle in June 2013. We would love to know if you were there. | sg

The crowds loved the unique event which brought tradition, music and drama to the clifftops.

2. Memorable in South Tyneside

The crowds loved the unique event which brought tradition, music and drama to the clifftops. | sg

Another scene from the Foghorn Requiem project at Souter Lighthouse.

3. The band played

Another scene from the Foghorn Requiem project at Souter Lighthouse. | sg

Look at the crowds which turned out to watch the requiem. Tell us if you were there.

4. Crowds in 2013

Look at the crowds which turned out to watch the requiem. Tell us if you were there. | sg

