Freddie Mudditt took pictured of everything from Royal visits to local nightclubs.
Take a look at his work in photos from the 1960s to the 1980s.
1. A stylish night
A scene from the famous Latino club in South Tyneside. Photo: Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos). | FM
2. Up on the roof
The Les Bailey Girls dancing on the roof of the Latino during it's opening. Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos). | FM
3. Stars in South Tyneside
Alan Price and Georgie Fame at the Latino. Photo: Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos). | Freddie Mudditt Photo: Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos)
4. Sir Tom in town
Tom Jones pictured on a visit to the Latino bar. Photo: Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos). | Freddie Mudditt Photo: Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos).
