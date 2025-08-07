Freddie Mudditt: The South Tyneside photographer who captured the stars from The Queen to Sir Tom Jones

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 7th Aug 2025, 10:00 BST

One photographer captured the essence of South Tyneside life in a series of photos which spanned through the decades.

Freddie Mudditt took pictured of everything from Royal visits to local nightclubs.

He got to meet the stars such as Sir Tom Jones, Dame Catherine Cookson, Georgie Fame and Alan Price.

Take a look at his work in photos from the 1960s to the 1980s.

A scene from the famous Latino club in South Tyneside. Photo: Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos).

1. A stylish night

A scene from the famous Latino club in South Tyneside. Photo: Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos). | FM

The Les Bailey Girls dancing on the roof of the Latino during it's opening. Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos).

2. Up on the roof

The Les Bailey Girls dancing on the roof of the Latino during it's opening. Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos). | FM

Alan Price and Georgie Fame at the Latino. Photo: Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos).

3. Stars in South Tyneside

Alan Price and Georgie Fame at the Latino. Photo: Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos). | Freddie Mudditt Photo: Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos)

Tom Jones pictured on a visit to the Latino bar. Photo: Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos).

4. Sir Tom in town

Tom Jones pictured on a visit to the Latino bar. Photo: Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos). | Freddie Mudditt Photo: Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos).

