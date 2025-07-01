Rob Kirkup’s new publication called Ghosts of the North East is out on July 15 and costs £15.99 in paperback.
They include the Poppy Girl who haunts a condemned cell and Bob the lighthouse ghost.
Read on for a tempting look at a small selection of the book’s packed pages.
It is also available in Kindle, Kobo and iBook formats and has been produced by Amberley Publishing.
1. A teasing look at a wonderful read
Have a look at our small taster of the book which is packed with 96 pages of facts as well as 100 photographs. | Amberley Publishing
2. A spiritual scene
Souter Lighthouse, pictured in 2024, was inaugurated in 1871.
The lighthouse is said to be haunted by two spirits.
One is the ghost of a former keeper and another is Bob the colliery worker who lived and died there in the 1930s. | sg
3. Hylton Castle
Snow on the ground at Hylton Castle in this wonderland scene in 2005.
It was said to be haunted by the figure of the murdered Roger Skelton who would say 'I'm Cauld, I'm Cauld'.
But other spirits have been reported there including a dark figure who followed a man home, as well as unexplained noises and laughter. | se
4. Marsden Grotto
Marsden Grotto has had reports of banging, whispering and screaming over the years. It holds the reputation of being England's most haunted pub. | nw
