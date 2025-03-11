I found these 13 fantastic photos of girl bands in South Tyneside

By Chris Cordner

Published 11th Mar 2025, 08:55 BST

Sing up if these fantastic photos bring back memories for you - all of girl bands pictured in South Tyneside.

As well as the legendary Little Mix, we caught up on memories of Stiletto, Desire, Bam Bam and Ambience.

Its a feast of musical memories from the Shields Gazette archives and we hope you enjoy the step back in time.

Pictured by the sea in 2003 were Andi Alexander, Kerry Norman and Sarah Oxley - all members of Bam Bam.

1. Bam Bam

Back to 2006 when Ambience, made up of Faye Oughton, Leanne Mullen and Amy Mills, were nominated in the Best of South Tyneside Awards.

2. Ambience

Stiletto got our attention in 2007 and here are the band members Adele Murphy, Amy Wilkinson, Paula Holmes, Caroline Duffy and Jo Judd.

3. Stiletto

It's 2009 and girl band Desire were on stage at Temple Park. Tell us if you were there.

4. Desire

