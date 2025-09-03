Every year, it is packed with amazing scenes such as people dressed as Buzz Lightyear, the Three Amigos or giant bananas.
Then there’s the heroes who have graced the event such as Tony ‘The Fridge’, Deano the ‘Wheelie Bin Man’, Colin and his Big Pink Dress and Jarra Jim.
Relive it all in our look at 13 of the ‘stars’ who make the event extra special.
1. Tony 'The Fridge'
Tony 'The Fridge' Morrison was pictured doing an endurance challenge in 2017 to raise funds for the Chloe and Liam Trust but he was also known for doing the GNR with a fridge strapped to his back. | nw
2. 'Jarra Jim' Purcell
'Jarra Jim' Purcell was a firm favourite of spectators at the run. Sadly, he died in 2018 aged 96 but will always be remembered, particularly by the charities he raised money for. | nw Photo: Stu Norton
3. Pick a card
As well as the famous characters, there's lots of people who really enter into the spirit of the occasion including these two finishers from 2016 who played cards on their way round. | nw
4. Deano Franciosy the "Sunderland Wheelie Bin Man"
Deano Franciosy can often be spotted on popular North East runs. He has done multiple Great North Runs for charity with a full-size wheelie bin strapped to his back. | nw Photo: Stu Norton