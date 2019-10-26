Back to 2009 for work in Binchester Street, Simonside

Gone but not forgotten. Did you live in one of these now-demolished houses in South Tyneside?

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 26th October 2019, 4:45 pm

That’s these houses in South Tyneside which may be demolished but they still hold fond memories for the people who lived there.

Did you live in the old properties on High Street Jarrow, Westmoreland Court in Hebburn or Ashgrove Avenue?

How about Reyrolle Court, Binchester Street or Farding Square?

We have got reminders of all these and more in our photo selection.

Take a look and see if you can spot an area you know.

1. Reyrolle Court seven years ago

A view of Reyrolle Court, Hebburn, from 2012.

Photo: Tim Richardson

2. Farding Square

Farding Square demolition plans were in the news in 2015.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Another view

Farding Square demolition plans in the news.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Cheviot Road flats

The demolition of the Cheviot Road flats in 2011.

Photo: Tim Richardson

