Gone but not forgotten. Did you live in one of these now-demolished houses in South Tyneside?

Back to 2009 for work in Binchester Street, Simonside

That’s these houses in South Tyneside which may be demolished but they still hold fond memories for the people who lived there.

Did you live in the old properties on High Street Jarrow, Westmoreland Court in Hebburn or Ashgrove Avenue?

How about Reyrolle Court, Binchester Street or Farding Square?

We have got reminders of all these and more in our photo selection.

Take a look and see if you can spot an area you know.

1 . Reyrolle Court seven years ago A view of Reyrolle Court, Hebburn, from 2012.

2 . Farding Square Farding Square demolition plans were in the news in 2015.

3 . Another view Farding Square demolition plans in the news.

4 . Cheviot Road flats The demolition of the Cheviot Road flats in 2011.