We got you on camera in the Good Friday fish and chip queues!

By Chris Cordner

Published 16th Apr 2025, 09:34 BST

It’s an Easter tradition that thousands of us do each year - the Good Friday fish and chip run.

Hundreds of you have patiently queued for your food at Colmans, Smithy’s, Log Cabin and Red Hut.

Here are 13 Shields Gazette photo memories from fish and chip Good Friday in years gone by.

Will Smith was serving up tasty portions at Smith's Chippy in 2013.

1. Food for thought

Will Smith was serving up tasty portions at Smith's Chippy in 2013. | sg

The scene at the Red Hut on Ocean Road as people queue for food in 2014.

2. Retro at the Red Hut

The scene at the Red Hut on Ocean Road as people queue for food in 2014. | sg

The Good Friday queues outside Colman's fish & chip shop, Ocean Road, in 2017.

3. Queues at Colmans

The Good Friday queues outside Colman's fish & chip shop, Ocean Road, in 2017. | sg

Waiting to be served in South Shields in a scene from Good Friday in 2018.

4. Take away some 2018 memories

Waiting to be served in South Shields in a scene from Good Friday in 2018. | sg

