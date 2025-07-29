There is one month to go to the iconic event which sees 60,000 people tackle the 13.1 mile course from Newcastle to South Shields.

Look at these incredible Getty Images scenes from last year’s event which shows everything from the packed crowds on the Metro to the bustling streets of Newcastle as runners head to the start line.

Tell us if you have a special 2025 Great North Run story to tell by emailing [email protected]

1 . On the Metro Runners use the Metro as they make their way to the start line of the AJ Bell Great North Run last year. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Arriving in Newcastle Yet another Metro service arrives in Newcastle with a packed load of Great North Runners. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . A casual stroll A soggy day but these runners were still enjoying a casual stroll towards the start line of last year's half marathon. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) | Getty Images Photo Sales