There is one month to go to the iconic event which sees 60,000 people tackle the 13.1 mile course from Newcastle to South Shields.
Look at these incredible Getty Images scenes from last year’s event which shows everything from the packed crowds on the Metro to the bustling streets of Newcastle as runners head to the start line.
1. On the Metro
Runners use the Metro as they make their way to the start line of the AJ Bell Great North Run last year. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) | Getty Images
2. Arriving in Newcastle
Yet another Metro service arrives in Newcastle with a packed load of Great North Runners. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) | Getty Images
3. A casual stroll
A soggy day but these runners were still enjoying a casual stroll towards the start line of last year's half marathon. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) | Getty Images
4. Packed in Newcastle
The AJ Bell Great North Run is the world's biggest half marathon, attracting 60,000 runners each year to its iconic 13.1 mile route from Newcastle to South Shields. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) | Getty Images
