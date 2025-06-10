Shields Retro: 13 photos of Greggs staff and customers in South Tyneside

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 10th Jun 2025, 09:13 BST

Take a trip down memory lane with 13 nostalgic photos of Greggs staff and customers from South Tyneside.

Here’s food for thought. Greggs makes a huge difference in the borough.

The famous food chain has backed the Great North Run, given support to school breakfast clubs, and put its weight behind community groups.

Have a look at these Shields Gazette archive scenes from 2005 to 2020.

A selection of photos to show the difference Greggs makes in South Tyneside.

1. Greggs in a gallery of reminders

A selection of photos to show the difference Greggs makes in South Tyneside. | sg

Photo Sales
Greggs teamed up with the Great North Company to provide free lunches for Great North Run volunteers at South Shields Transport Interchange in 2019.

2. Lunchtime in 2019

Greggs teamed up with the Great North Company to provide free lunches for Great North Run volunteers at South Shields Transport Interchange in 2019. | sg

Photo Sales
Andrew Fairley had plenty of reason to celebrate in 2005 after winning a top award from Greggs but who can tell us more?

3. Excellent from Andrew

Andrew Fairley had plenty of reason to celebrate in 2005 after winning a top award from Greggs but who can tell us more? | sg Photo: IB

Photo Sales
Another reminder of Andrew Fairley who won a Greggs Award in 2005. Who can tell us more?

4. Trophy time for Andrew

Another reminder of Andrew Fairley who won a Greggs Award in 2005. Who can tell us more? | sg Photo: IB

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GreggsShields GazetteSouth TynesideGreat North Run
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice