If you need some inspiration, enjoy these uplifting photos from the Shields Gazette archives.
It’s a barrel of fun and memories from 1966 to 2019.
1. Pierre the Clown
Mothers and children packed the toy department at Binns when Pierre the Clown visited in November 1966. | Sg Photo: Shields Gazette
2. Raising laughs in 1991
Back to August 1991 and The Krankies were on the bill at Bents Park. Did you get along to see them? Photo: sg | SG
3. Best foot forward at the Town Hall
South Shields Town Hall planning department held a fund raising day "funny footwear"day in May 1990 for charity. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
4. All smiles with Les Dennis
A wonderful reminder of Les Dennis with the showgirls at his Bents Park show. Remember this from July 1990? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.