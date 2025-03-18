I'm happy to share these 13 brilliantly funny, smiley and laugh out loud South Tyneside memories

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 18th Mar 2025, 13:47 BST

There’s never been a more apt time to put a smile on your face.

After all, it is National Lets Have A Laugh Day tomorrow, quickly followed by the International Day of Happiness a day later.

If you need some inspiration, enjoy these uplifting photos from the Shields Gazette archives.

It’s a barrel of fun and memories from 1966 to 2019.

Mothers and children packed the toy department at Binns when Pierre the Clown visited in November 1966.

1. Pierre the Clown

Mothers and children packed the toy department at Binns when Pierre the Clown visited in November 1966. | Sg Photo: Shields Gazette

Back to August 1991 and The Krankies were on the bill at Bents Park. Did you get along to see them? Photo: sg

2. Raising laughs in 1991

Back to August 1991 and The Krankies were on the bill at Bents Park. Did you get along to see them? Photo: sg | SG

South Shields Town Hall planning department held a fund raising day "funny footwear"day in May 1990 for charity.

3. Best foot forward at the Town Hall

South Shields Town Hall planning department held a fund raising day "funny footwear"day in May 1990 for charity. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

A wonderful reminder of Les Dennis with the showgirls at his Bents Park show. Remember this from July 1990?

4. All smiles with Les Dennis

A wonderful reminder of Les Dennis with the showgirls at his Bents Park show. Remember this from July 1990? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

