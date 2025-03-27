I found bargains galore at Hardy's - the Shields shop with all the mod cons in the 1940s
Shoppers might well have been intrigued by this advert which appeared in the Shields Gazette in 1947.
Melodious tones from the Melo-Chyme
It was from Hardy’s store and it certainly went into dramatic detail about the latest gadgets you could buy for your home.
How about the Melo-Chyme door call. It had the latest mod cons for those of you who wanted the utmost in doorbells.
‘At each pressure on the door push,” said the advert, “the Melo-Chyme emits a deep note of two harmonious tones.’
James Cagney four times a day
And it was yours for 47/6. Or how about the ultimate in solid oak carpet sweepers. They came with a self-cleaning bristle brush and cost just 47/6.
The South Shields store was in the news because it had just opened a new hardware department.
After all that domestic toil, you probably felt like a spot of relaxation and a trip to Scala cinema might just hit the spot.
Top of the bill was 13 Rue Madeleine with James Cagney in the starring role and support from Annabella, Richard Conte and Frank Latimore.
There were four showings a day with a George Formby film called I See Ice as an added extra on a Sunday.
