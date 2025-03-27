Introducing the latest in 1940s vacuum cleaners - fresh from King Street.

Shoppers might well have been intrigued by this advert which appeared in the Shields Gazette in 1947.

Back in time for a view of the King Street/ Waterloo Vale area in South Shields. Photo: Shields Gazette | SG

Melodious tones from the Melo-Chyme

It was from Hardy’s store and it certainly went into dramatic detail about the latest gadgets you could buy for your home.

How about the Melo-Chyme door call. It had the latest mod cons for those of you who wanted the utmost in doorbells.

Hardy's had a new hardware department which was full of intriguing mod cons. | sg

‘At each pressure on the door push,” said the advert, “the Melo-Chyme emits a deep note of two harmonious tones.’

James Cagney four times a day

And it was yours for 47/6. Or how about the ultimate in solid oak carpet sweepers. They came with a self-cleaning bristle brush and cost just 47/6.

The South Shields store was in the news because it had just opened a new hardware department.

After all that domestic toil, you probably felt like a spot of relaxation and a trip to Scala cinema might just hit the spot.

The Hollywood star known for his roles in classic films like “Yankee Doodle Dandy” and “White Heat.” | ACME/AFP via Getty Images

Top of the bill was 13 Rue Madeleine with James Cagney in the starring role and support from Annabella, Richard Conte and Frank Latimore.

There were four showings a day with a George Formby film called I See Ice as an added extra on a Sunday.

Tell us if you had relatives who loved to reminisce about the 1940s. Email [email protected] to tell us more.