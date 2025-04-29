International Harry Potter Day is marked on May 2 and we are honouring the occasion with wizard scenes from South Tyneside’s past.
1. Treasured memories from 2003
Youngsters from Noah's Ark Nursery had a great time in 2003 when they got to enjoy a Harry Potter themed treasure hunt. | sg
2. A big day in 2003
Harry Potter was in the spotlight at Asda in South Shields and Karen Oliver was determined to make the most of the day in 2003. | sg
3. A spellbinding moment in 2003
Andrew and Dylan Charlton get stuck in to a Harry Potter book at the Central Library 22 years ago. | sg Photo: TR
4. A great read at Bedewell School
Christine Hillock presenting youngsters at Bedewell School with the latest Harry Potter book in July 2003. | sg
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.