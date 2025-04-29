Here's my wizard look back at the day you celebrated Harry Potter in South Tyneside

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 29th Apr 2025, 11:20 BST

Calling all fans of Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin and Ravenclaw - there’s a big day to celebrate!

International Harry Potter Day is marked on May 2 and we are honouring the occasion with wizard scenes from South Tyneside’s past.

Relive the midnight queues at WH Smiths and the Potter promotions at Asda; eager young bookworms at South Shields and Jarrow Libraries - all in a gallery of Shields Gazette memories.

Youngsters from Noah's Ark Nursery had a great time in 2003 when they got to enjoy a Harry Potter themed treasure hunt.

1. Treasured memories from 2003

Youngsters from Noah's Ark Nursery had a great time in 2003 when they got to enjoy a Harry Potter themed treasure hunt. | sg

Harry Potter was in the spotlight at Asda in South Shields and Karen Oliver was determined to make the most of the day in 2003.

2. A big day in 2003

Harry Potter was in the spotlight at Asda in South Shields and Karen Oliver was determined to make the most of the day in 2003. | sg

Andrew and Dylan Charlton get stuck in to a Harry Potter book at the Central Library 22 years ago.

3. A spellbinding moment in 2003

Andrew and Dylan Charlton get stuck in to a Harry Potter book at the Central Library 22 years ago. | sg Photo: TR

Christine Hillock presenting youngsters at Bedewell School with the latest Harry Potter book in July 2003.

4. A great read at Bedewell School

Christine Hillock presenting youngsters at Bedewell School with the latest Harry Potter book in July 2003. | sg

