I found these 15 prom photos from Harton Technology College's big night in 2015

By Chris Cordner

Published 30th May 2025, 10:58 BST
Splendid suits, glamorous gowns and a spectacular setting. It looks like the perfect prom night for these Harton Technology College students.

It’s hard to believe that ten years have already passed since these stylish young South Shields adults headed out on a night to remember.

The Shields Gazette was there to capture it all in a series of stunning college images and we have 15 of those memories for you to enjoy once more.

A quick photo before heading to their memorable prom night 10 years ago. Recognise them?

A quick photo before heading to their memorable prom night 10 years ago. Recognise them? | sg

Was it really 10 years ago when these students got dressed up for a special night at their prom.

Was it really 10 years ago when these students got dressed up for a special night at their prom. | sg

Suits to impress from these eight Harton Technology College in 2015. Tell us if you remember these scenes.

Suits to impress from these eight Harton Technology College in 2015. Tell us if you remember these scenes. | sg

Two more students who took time to pose for a photo taken by a Shields Gazette photographer.

Two more students who took time to pose for a photo taken by a Shields Gazette photographer. | sg

