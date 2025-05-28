15 head teachers you might remember with fondness from South Tyneside's past

By Chris Cordner

Published 28th May 2025, 12:09 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 12:09 BST

They were the people who shaped all of our futures - the head teachers of South Tyneside.

From 2003 to 2015, these heads led the way at schools such as Bedewell, Dunn Street, Ridgeway, Highfield and Marine Park.

Others were respected for their roles at Stanhope, Ashley, Biddick Hall or Lord Blyton.

Have a look at these great Shields Gazette archive memories and see if you can spot a former schoolmate. Or maybe you remember one of the teachers.

1. Jane Beckett at Cleadon Infants

Jane Beckett, head teacher at Cleadon Infants CofE School was sharing a mince pie in this 2003 photo. | sg

2. Denise Todd at Mowbray Juniors

Year 6 students at Mowbray Junior School were pictured with head teacher Denise Todd in 2004. Can you spot anyone you know? | gs Photo: Shields Gazette

3. Stewart Reader at Dunn Street Primary

Head teacher Stewart Reader is in the picture in 2004 at Dunn Street Primary School in Jarrow. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

4. Julie Smith at Highfield Infants

A final farewell from head teacher Julie Smith as she said goodbye to pupils at Highfield Infants in 2006. | sg Photo: CL

