From 2003 to 2015, these heads led the way at schools such as Bedewell, Dunn Street, Ridgeway, Highfield and Marine Park.
Others were respected for their roles at Stanhope, Ashley, Biddick Hall or Lord Blyton.
Have a look at these great Shields Gazette archive memories and see if you can spot a former schoolmate. Or maybe you remember one of the teachers.
Do you have retro pictures or nostalgic memories to share with us? Send them online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story or picture will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.