From 2003 to 2015, these heads led the way at schools such as Bedewell, Dunn Street, Ridgeway, Highfield and Marine Park.

Others were respected for their roles at Stanhope, Ashley, Biddick Hall or Lord Blyton.

Have a look at these great Shields Gazette archive memories and see if you can spot a former schoolmate. Or maybe you remember one of the teachers .

1 . Jane Beckett at Cleadon Infants Jane Beckett, head teacher at Cleadon Infants CofE School was sharing a mince pie in this 2003 photo. | sg Photo Sales

2 . Denise Todd at Mowbray Juniors Year 6 students at Mowbray Junior School were pictured with head teacher Denise Todd in 2004. Can you spot anyone you know? | gs Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

3 . Stewart Reader at Dunn Street Primary Head teacher Stewart Reader is in the picture in 2004 at Dunn Street Primary School in Jarrow. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

4 . Julie Smith at Highfield Infants A final farewell from head teacher Julie Smith as she said goodbye to pupils at Highfield Infants in 2006. | sg Photo: CL Photo Sales