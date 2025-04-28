Temperatures are set to rise each day this week and will reach more than 77 degrees Fahrenheit in the borough by Thursday, according to Met Office forecasts.
1. A May Day heatwave
Traffic passes along the Coast Road at Marsden during the May Day heatwave in 1966. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
2. Playing in St Hilda's pool
St Hilda’s play group members take advantage of the sunshine to enjoy a cooling paddling pool in July 1971. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
3. Packed in the 1970s
Packed onto the South Foreshore in the 70s heatwave. | sg Photo: sg
4. Fun at the seafront party
Look at the fun you had at Tommy the Trumpeters parties on the seafront in 2005. | sg Photo: sg
