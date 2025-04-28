Brace yourselves for a heatwave - and a load of South Tyneside sunny memories

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 28th Apr 2025, 10:39 BST

Soak in the memories of South Tyneside people enjoying heatwaves as we get ready for another one.

Temperatures are set to rise each day this week and will reach more than 77 degrees Fahrenheit in the borough by Thursday, according to Met Office forecasts.

Let’s get those sunny memories going with a Shields Gazette look back to heatwaves from 1966 to 2020.

Traffic passes along the Coast Road at Marsden during the May Day heatwave in 1966.

1. A May Day heatwave

Traffic passes along the Coast Road at Marsden during the May Day heatwave in 1966. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

St Hilda’s play group members take advantage of the sunshine to enjoy a cooling paddling pool in July 1971.

2. Playing in St Hilda's pool

St Hilda’s play group members take advantage of the sunshine to enjoy a cooling paddling pool in July 1971. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Packed onto the South Foreshore in the 70s heatwave.

3. Packed in the 1970s

Packed onto the South Foreshore in the 70s heatwave. | sg Photo: sg

Look at the fun you had at Tommy the Trumpeters parties on the seafront in 2005.

4. Fun at the seafront party

Look at the fun you had at Tommy the Trumpeters parties on the seafront in 2005. | sg Photo: sg

