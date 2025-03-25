Who's coming back in time with me to Station Road in Hebburn over the decades?

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 25th Mar 2025, 14:14 BST

Take a nostalgic journey through Station Road in Hebburn, revisiting beauty salons, parades, and cherished memories.

We couldn’t resist a delve into the Shields Gazette archives to find out more and this is what we found.

If you like a retro visit to the beauty salon, day nursery, or opticians, this is the place to be.

Or maybe you love a parade. If so, we have them from the Hebburn Festival in the early 2000s.

Enjoy the memories and then share some of your own by emailing [email protected]

An undated view of Station Road as it looked decades ago. Look at the cars and shops lined up in this Shields Gazette archive photo.

1. A classic view

An undated view of Station Road as it looked decades ago. Look at the cars and shops lined up in this Shields Gazette archive photo. | sg

Photo Sales
An ultra cute look back at the Abacus Day Nursery where these children were enjoying themselves in 2004.

2. Fun at Abacus Nursery

An ultra cute look back at the Abacus Day Nursery where these children were enjoying themselves in 2004. | sg

Photo Sales
These youngsters had a great time when they took part in the Hebburn Festival parade 21 years ago.

3. A wave from 2004

These youngsters had a great time when they took part in the Hebburn Festival parade 21 years ago. | sg

Photo Sales
We are hooked on this great views from the Hebburn Festival parade as it passed along Station Road in 2004.

4. Fancy times in 2004

We are hooked on this great views from the Hebburn Festival parade as it passed along Station Road in 2004. | sg

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:HebburnStation RoadShields GazetteMemories
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice