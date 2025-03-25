We couldn’t resist a delve into the Shields Gazette archives to find out more and this is what we found.
If you like a retro visit to the beauty salon, day nursery, or opticians, this is the place to be.
Or maybe you love a parade. If so, we have them from the Hebburn Festival in the early 2000s.
1. A classic view
An undated view of Station Road as it looked decades ago. Look at the cars and shops lined up in this Shields Gazette archive photo. | sg
2. Fun at Abacus Nursery
An ultra cute look back at the Abacus Day Nursery where these children were enjoying themselves in 2004. | sg
3. A wave from 2004
These youngsters had a great time when they took part in the Hebburn Festival parade 21 years ago. | sg
4. Fancy times in 2004
We are hooked on this great views from the Hebburn Festival parade as it passed along Station Road in 2004. | sg
