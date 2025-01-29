A hit line-up of memories from HMV in South Shields

They turned up in their hundreds to see the likes of Little Mix and Joe McElderry when they made personal appearances.
It all served to make the store one of the most popular of its type 16 years ago.
See if you can spot a familiar face and then get in touch to tell us more.
1. Ready to serve
Staff at the new King Street store lined up for this photo in August 2005. | sg
2. Cutting back to 2005
The official opening of the store happened in September 2005 and the band Goldie Looking Chain performed the official ceremony. | sg
3. Happy fans in 2009
These fans queued outside HMV to get a wristband to see X Factor winner Joe McElderry and their patience was rewarded in 2009. Recognise them? | sg Photo: sg
4. Hoping to meet Joe
More of tha fans who queued outside HMV in King Street in 2009 in the hope of getting one of 500 wristbands to meet X Factor winner Joe McElderry. | sg Photo: sg
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.