A hit line-up of memories from HMV in South Shields

By Chris Cordner

Published 29th Jan 2025, 14:07 BST

Shout out to all these people who made HMV such a popular South Shields store.

They turned up in their hundreds to see the likes of Little Mix and Joe McElderry when they made personal appearances.

It all served to make the store one of the most popular of its type 16 years ago.

See if you can spot a familiar face and then get in touch to tell us more.

Staff at the new King Street store lined up for this photo in August 2005. | sg

The official opening of the store happened in September 2005 and the band Goldie Looking Chain performed the official ceremony. | sg

These fans queued outside HMV to get a wristband to see X Factor winner Joe McElderry and their patience was rewarded in 2009. Recognise them? | sg Photo: sg

More of tha fans who queued outside HMV in King Street in 2009 in the hope of getting one of 500 wristbands to meet X Factor winner Joe McElderry. | sg Photo: sg

