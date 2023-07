They may be 60 years in the past but these South Tyneside scenes will still bring back fond memories for many people.

How many of these shopping arcades, stores and malls do you remember?

We have nine photos for you to peruse and they all show shops from the first half of the 1960s.

Take a look and see how many you remember. And then get in touch to share your own memories of shopping in decades gone by.

1 . Sweet shops Brockley Whins sweet shop in 1962. Does this bring back happy memories?

2 . Lipton in 1963 The self service Lipton store in King Street in March 1963.

3 . A new shop in 1964 Messrs J D Ainsley's new premises, River Drive, in 1964.

4 . Jarrow shops Back to 1960 for this view of Jarrow shops. Does it bring back memories?