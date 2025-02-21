A gangway to 9 memories of the cruise ships we've seen in South Tyneside

By Chris Cordner

Published 21st Feb 2025, 16:00 BST

Join us on board for a whole range of cruise ship memories.

Ocean Monarch, Van Gogh, King of Scandinavia, Disney Magic and Aidavita were just some of the great vessels we’ve seen from South Tyneside.

Join us in a look back at them once more, courtesy of the Shields Gazette archives.

The 13,654 ton Furness Withy cruising liner Ocean Monarch on her arrival at Palmers, Hebburn, for annual refit in 1959.

1. Flashback to 1959

The 13,654 ton Furness Withy cruising liner Ocean Monarch on her arrival at Palmers, Hebburn, for annual refit in 1959. | sg

Passengers begin boarding the Van Gogh, the Travelscope cruise ship, in a scene from 21 years ago.

2. On their way

Passengers begin boarding the Van Gogh, the Travelscope cruise ship, in a scene from 21 years ago. | sg

A look aboard the Van Gogh in this great Shields Gazette archive scene from April 2004.

3. Going on board 21 years ago

A look aboard the Van Gogh in this great Shields Gazette archive scene from April 2004. | sg

The Ocean Monarch came into view on a rainy day in August 2004.

4. Ocean Monarch memories

The Ocean Monarch came into view on a rainy day in August 2004. | sg

