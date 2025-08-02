11 rocking good memories of Bessie and the Zinc Buckets at Gypsies Green
It’s 15 years since South Tyneside rocked to the sounds of rockabilly favourites Bessie And The Zinc Buckets at an iconic gig.
The South Shields-based four piece rockabilly band supported 1970s folk rock gods Jethro Tull, at Gypsies Green Stadium.
Founding Zinc Buckets member, double bass player and lead singer Kev Charlton was one of the stars but it is your memories we want.
Tell us if you were there and what you remember of that gig in 2010, by emailing [email protected]
