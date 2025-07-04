Sunderland Retro: 13 of the most iconic images from the days of Vaux Brewery

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 4th Jul 2025, 11:35 BST

A sad day in Sunderland history arrived in July 1999.

It was the day when the iconic Vaux sign was taken down, marking the end of 193 years of history.

Today, we look back at 13 of the most memorable views of Vaux and they all come from the Sunderland Echo archives.

In case you missed it;

Tapestries return for Sunderland church's 120th celebrations

15 flashback scenes from the Miners Gala

1960s Sunderland memories in 19 photos

The magnificent Vaux horses on their rounds in Sunderland.

1. Doing their day job

The magnificent Vaux horses on their rounds in Sunderland. | se

Photo Sales
The old style concert hall of Vaux Social Club in 1976. Remember this?

2. In the social club

The old style concert hall of Vaux Social Club in 1976. Remember this? | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Eric Maddison, 4, is brave enough to stroke one of the horses as Ronnie Brown, Vaux drayman, keeps a watchful eye.

3. Saying hello in 1979

Eric Maddison, 4, is brave enough to stroke one of the horses as Ronnie Brown, Vaux drayman, keeps a watchful eye. | se Photo: se

Photo Sales
The Vaux building in Sunderland, pictured in the 1980s.

4. Part of our past

The Vaux building in Sunderland, pictured in the 1980s. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland Echo
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice