Going dockside for a set of iconic South Tyneside shipyard scenes

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 15th May 2025, 10:00 BST
South Tyneside’s shipping heartland will bring back many memories for borough residents.

We have three fantastic reminders which come to us courtesy of the Getty Images archives.

A 1970s shipping view of the Tyne

Join us for a journey to the River Tyne as it looked 55 years ago.

Freighters bring cargoes of iron ore to the cranes on the River Tyne, at South Shields in 1970. Photo By RDImages/Epics/Getty Images)placeholder image
Freighters bring cargoes of iron ore to the cranes on the River Tyne, at South Shields in 1970. Photo By RDImages/Epics/Getty Images) | Getty Images

These two photos show freighters bringing cargoes of iron ore to the cranes on the River Tyne, at South Shields.

The 1970 photo spans a stretch along three miles of waterfront.

Another view of shipping and the Tyne as it looked in 1970. Does it bring back memories for you? (Photo By RDImages/Epics/Getty Images)placeholder image
Another view of shipping and the Tyne as it looked in 1970. Does it bring back memories for you? (Photo By RDImages/Epics/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Our third view takes us even further back in time to just after World War II.

Middle Docks for even more memories

It shows the Middle Docks & Engineering Company Ltd Ship Repair Yard, in South Shields.

Our thanks go to Getty Images from some superb reminders of the borough’s past.

Shipbuilding on South Tyneside dates back to the 18th century and yards such as Readheads were responsible for more than 600 ships, including tankers for the Normandy Landings during World War II.

Tell us about the nostalgia you would love to see in the Shields Gazette retro section by emailing [email protected]

