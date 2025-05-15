South Tyneside’s shipping heartland will bring back many memories for borough residents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We have three fantastic reminders which come to us courtesy of the Getty Images archives.

A 1970s shipping view of the Tyne

Join us for a journey to the River Tyne as it looked 55 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Freighters bring cargoes of iron ore to the cranes on the River Tyne, at South Shields in 1970. Photo By RDImages/Epics/Getty Images) | Getty Images

These two photos show freighters bringing cargoes of iron ore to the cranes on the River Tyne, at South Shields.

The 1970 photo spans a stretch along three miles of waterfront.

Another view of shipping and the Tyne as it looked in 1970. Does it bring back memories for you? (Photo By RDImages/Epics/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Our third view takes us even further back in time to just after World War II.

Middle Docks for even more memories

Getty Images

It shows the Middle Docks & Engineering Company Ltd Ship Repair Yard, in South Shields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our thanks go to Getty Images from some superb reminders of the borough’s past.

Shipbuilding on South Tyneside dates back to the 18th century and yards such as Readheads were responsible for more than 600 ships, including tankers for the Normandy Landings during World War II.

Tell us about the nostalgia you would love to see in the Shields Gazette retro section by emailing [email protected]