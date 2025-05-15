Going dockside for a set of iconic South Tyneside shipyard scenes
We have three fantastic reminders which come to us courtesy of the Getty Images archives.
A 1970s shipping view of the Tyne
Join us for a journey to the River Tyne as it looked 55 years ago.
These two photos show freighters bringing cargoes of iron ore to the cranes on the River Tyne, at South Shields.
The 1970 photo spans a stretch along three miles of waterfront.
Our third view takes us even further back in time to just after World War II.
Middle Docks for even more memories
It shows the Middle Docks & Engineering Company Ltd Ship Repair Yard, in South Shields.
Our thanks go to Getty Images from some superb reminders of the borough’s past.
Shipbuilding on South Tyneside dates back to the 18th century and yards such as Readheads were responsible for more than 600 ships, including tankers for the Normandy Landings during World War II.
Tell us about the nostalgia you would love to see in the Shields Gazette retro section by emailing [email protected]