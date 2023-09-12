News you can trust since 1849
In pictures: 18 retro South Tyneside dancing scenes from years gone by

Were you ever captured on the dance floors of South Tyneside?

By Evie Lake
Published 12th Sep 2023, 11:28 BST

Today we’re taking a trip to the dance floors of South Tyneside with 18 amazing photos spanning 70 years.

Can you spot yourself?

Members of the Hatton School of Dance under-10 team which won a championship in British ballroom dancing 14 years ago. Photo: SN

1. Best of British in 2009

Members of the Hatton School of Dance under-10 team which won a championship in British ballroom dancing 14 years ago. Photo: SN

Members of the Viv Needham dance group who got back together 16 years ago. Recognise anyone? Photo: Shields Gazette

2. All smiles in 2007

Members of the Viv Needham dance group who got back together 16 years ago. Recognise anyone? Photo: Shields Gazette

Enjoying a Christmas tea dance in 2009. Photo: IB

3. Stepping up at the Christmas party

Enjoying a Christmas tea dance in 2009. Photo: IB

Ballroom dancing in 2004 at the Charles Young Centre. Photo: TR

4. Fun with friends in 2004

Ballroom dancing in 2004 at the Charles Young Centre. Photo: TR

