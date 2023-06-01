News you can trust since 1849
In pictures: North East criminals of the 1930s from pickpockets to master safebreakers

All of these criminals were operating in the North East around the time of the Second World War.

By Evie Lake
Published 1st Jun 2023, 09:52 BST

Thanks to Tyne & Wear Archives we have access to an amazing glimpse of Newcastle life back in the 1930s- criminal life to be exact.

All of these mug shots come from a police identification book, originally found in a junk shop by a member of the public who then donated it to the archive.

What’s really interesting about these men is not one of them is above 5’10, with the average height of the group being around 5’4. This fact shows how much the stature of Geordie’s has changed in as little as 90 years.

From Larceny to safebreaking, here’s a look at criminals of the past.

Born: 1906 ; Occupation: Labourer ; Marks: Blue dot between thumb and forefinger rt. hand ; M.O: Larceny, Shop, Office and Housebreaking. Uses various methods of entry.

1. George Coulson

Born: 1890 ; Trade: Labourer ; Marks: Scars on left fr. head and rt. knee. Tatt on left arm; M.O: Housebreaker. Also convictions for larceny of metal, uttering counterfeit coins and larceny from vehicles. Breaks windows. Died in Walkergate.

2. Thomas Giles aka Doggy

Born: 1900 ; Trade: Carpenter ; Marks: Scars top lip, rt. upper & forearm, rt. wrist, left breast ; M.O: Housebreaking, Larceny & Receiving. Uses various methods of entry. Associates with all classes of thieves.

3. Thomas Boyd aka Coyne

Born: 1906 ; Trade: Labourer ; M.O: Larceny and Shopbreaking. Enters by means of skylight in roof. Died in 1940 in the London Blitz.

4. Alexander Murray

