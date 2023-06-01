All of these criminals were operating in the North East around the time of the Second World War.

Thanks to Tyne & Wear Archives we have access to an amazing glimpse of Newcastle life back in the 1930s- criminal life to be exact.

All of these mug shots come from a police identification book, originally found in a junk shop by a member of the public who then donated it to the archive.

What’s really interesting about these men is not one of them is above 5’10, with the average height of the group being around 5’4. This fact shows how much the stature of Geordie’s has changed in as little as 90 years.

From Larceny to safebreaking, here’s a look at criminals of the past.

1 . George Coulson Born: 1906 ; Occupation: Labourer ; Marks: Blue dot between thumb and forefinger rt. hand ; M.O: Larceny, Shop, Office and Housebreaking. Uses various methods of entry.

2 . Thomas Giles aka Doggy Born: 1890 ; Trade: Labourer ; Marks: Scars on left fr. head and rt. knee. Tatt on left arm; M.O: Housebreaker. Also convictions for larceny of metal, uttering counterfeit coins and larceny from vehicles. Breaks windows. Died in Walkergate.

3 . Thomas Boyd aka Coyne Born: 1900 ; Trade: Carpenter ; Marks: Scars top lip, rt. upper & forearm, rt. wrist, left breast ; M.O: Housebreaking, Larceny & Receiving. Uses various methods of entry. Associates with all classes of thieves.

4 . Alexander Murray Born: 1906 ; Trade: Labourer ; M.O: Larceny and Shopbreaking. Enters by means of skylight in roof. Died in 1940 in the London Blitz.