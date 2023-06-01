In pictures: North East criminals of the 1930s from pickpockets to master safebreakers
All of these criminals were operating in the North East around the time of the Second World War.
Thanks to Tyne & Wear Archives we have access to an amazing glimpse of Newcastle life back in the 1930s- criminal life to be exact.
All of these mug shots come from a police identification book, originally found in a junk shop by a member of the public who then donated it to the archive.
What’s really interesting about these men is not one of them is above 5’10, with the average height of the group being around 5’4. This fact shows how much the stature of Geordie’s has changed in as little as 90 years.
From Larceny to safebreaking, here’s a look at criminals of the past.