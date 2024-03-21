Is your favourite South Tyneside teacher among these photos from the early 2000s?

We have 13 photos to share, each showing a South Tyneside teacher in 2004.

So whether it is St James’ RC Primary, Westoe School or Mortimer Comprehensive, we have got selections from them all.

How many of these scenes bring back happy memories and are there any other teachers you would like us to feature?

Take a look through our photo selection and tell us more.

Denise Todd at Mowbray Juniors Year 6 students at Mowbray Junior School are pictured with head teacher Denise Todd in 2004. Can you spot anyone you know?

Anne Kerrigan at St Oswald's Nursery teacher Anne Kerrigan with parents and children at St Oswald's RC School in 2004. Does this bring back happy memories?

Margaret Kirkland at Ridgeway School Fantastic artwork from these students at Ridgeway School and head teacher Margaret Kirkland is in the picture too.