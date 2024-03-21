Is your favourite South Tyneside teacher among these photos from the early 2000s?

Do you recognise any of these South Tyneside teachers from the early 2000s?

By Evie Lake
Published 21st Mar 2024, 09:41 GMT

We have 13 photos to share, each showing a South Tyneside teacher in 2004.

So whether it is St James’ RC Primary, Westoe School or Mortimer Comprehensive, we have got selections from them all.

How many of these scenes bring back happy memories and are there any other teachers you would like us to feature?

Take a look through our photo selection and tell us more.

Year 6 students at Mowbray Junior School are pictured with head teacher Denise Todd in 2004. Can you spot anyone you know?

1. Denise Todd at Mowbray Juniors

Year 6 students at Mowbray Junior School are pictured with head teacher Denise Todd in 2004. Can you spot anyone you know? Photo: Shields Gazette

Nursery teacher Anne Kerrigan with parents and children at St Oswald's RC School in 2004. Does this bring back happy memories?

2. Anne Kerrigan at St Oswald's

Nursery teacher Anne Kerrigan with parents and children at St Oswald's RC School in 2004. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: Shields Gazette

Fantastic artwork from these students at Ridgeway School and head teacher Margaret Kirkland is in the picture too.

3. Margaret Kirkland at Ridgeway School

Fantastic artwork from these students at Ridgeway School and head teacher Margaret Kirkland is in the picture too. Photo: Shields Gazette

French teacher Maureen Bone is pictured with students at Westoe Infants 20 years ago. Remember this?

4. Maureen Bone at Westoe Infants

French teacher Maureen Bone is pictured with students at Westoe Infants 20 years ago. Remember this? Photo: Shields Gazette

