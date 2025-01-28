Jazz band memories: Celebrating South Tyneside's finest on National Kazoo Day

By Chris Cordner

Published 28th Jan 2025, 09:33 BST

Let’s have a celebration of our wonderful jazz band heritage. After all, it’s National Kazoo Day.

Okay, so it's an American celebration but we think you’ve got plenty to shout about closer to home.

There have been so many jazz bands of note in our area and here are some that we found in the Shields Gazette archives.

Enjoy some wonderful memories from South Shields Squadronaires, Hebburn Crusaders, Cleadon Marines and many more.

Jazz bands parading past Jarrow Town Hall in September 1970. Can anyone tell us which jazz band it is?

1. A Jarrow scene from over 50 years ago

Jazz bands parading past Jarrow Town Hall in September 1970. Can anyone tell us which jazz band it is? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Cleadon Mariners' Jazz Band in Fulwell Avenue, South Shields, complete with their brand new banner in 1970. Photo: Shields Gazette

2. Memories of the Cleadon Mariners

Cleadon Mariners' Jazz Band in Fulwell Avenue, South Shields, complete with their brand new banner in 1970. Photo: Shields Gazette | SG

Cleadon Marines Band leading the parade of jazz bands along Ocean Road to the carnival at Bents Park in April 1971. Remember this?

3. Leading the parade

Cleadon Marines Band leading the parade of jazz bands along Ocean Road to the carnival at Bents Park in April 1971. Remember this? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Drummers of Hebburn Crusaders Jazz Band practice before the jazz band carnival at Hebburn Civic Centre in 1971.

4. Ready to perform

Drummers of Hebburn Crusaders Jazz Band practice before the jazz band carnival at Hebburn Civic Centre in 1971. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

