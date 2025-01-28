Okay, so it's an American celebration but we think you’ve got plenty to shout about closer to home.

There have been so many jazz bands of note in our area and here are some that we found in the Shields Gazette archives.

Enjoy some wonderful memories from South Shields Squadronaires, Hebburn Crusaders, Cleadon Marines and many more.

1 . A Jarrow scene from over 50 years ago Jazz bands parading past Jarrow Town Hall in September 1970. Can anyone tell us which jazz band it is? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

2 . Memories of the Cleadon Mariners Cleadon Mariners' Jazz Band in Fulwell Avenue, South Shields, complete with their brand new banner in 1970. Photo: Shields Gazette | SG Photo Sales

3 . Leading the parade Cleadon Marines Band leading the parade of jazz bands along Ocean Road to the carnival at Bents Park in April 1971. Remember this? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales