Okay, so it's an American celebration but we think you’ve got plenty to shout about closer to home.
There have been so many jazz bands of note in our area and here are some that we found in the Shields Gazette archives.
Enjoy some wonderful memories from South Shields Squadronaires, Hebburn Crusaders, Cleadon Marines and many more.
1. A Jarrow scene from over 50 years ago
Jazz bands parading past Jarrow Town Hall in September 1970. Can anyone tell us which jazz band it is? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
2. Memories of the Cleadon Mariners
Cleadon Mariners' Jazz Band in Fulwell Avenue, South Shields, complete with their brand new banner in 1970. Photo: Shields Gazette | SG
3. Leading the parade
Cleadon Marines Band leading the parade of jazz bands along Ocean Road to the carnival at Bents Park in April 1971. Remember this? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Ready to perform
Drummers of Hebburn Crusaders Jazz Band practice before the jazz band carnival at Hebburn Civic Centre in 1971. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
