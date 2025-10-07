Three great-nieces have paid a moving tribute to a tragic North East relative who died aged just 14 in a colliery accident.

Jared Septimus Harbin Ball was working as an underground pony driver at Springwell Colliery when he was killed in 1913.

Caron, Frances and Vanessa at Jared S.H. Ball's graveside. | ugc

‘Though his time on earth was brief, his memory has crossed oceans’

He was the grand uncle of Caron, Vanessa and Frances Ball who flew thousands of miles from New Zealand after finding out they were related to the teenager.

They learned that they had family links to the Sunderland, South Tyneside and North Tyneside areas.

Paying tribute this week, they said: “He represents all the young lives given to the demanding, dangerous work of the coal mines. Though his time on earth was brief, his memory has crossed oceans.”

The three women laid flowers to mark ‘a small gesture to acknowledge his sacrifice and to connect with the life of the boy who became part of our family’s story’.

‘A solemn monument to the courage and camaraderie of the miners’

The women only recently found out that the teenager was a part of their ancestry - just as they also found out they had another relative who died in a pit tragedy.

Caron, Vanessa and Frances at John Ball's memorial where they paid tribute to a recently discovered ancestor. | ugc

John Ball was born in Harding, Flintshire, North Wales, but he was one of 41 people killed at Usworth Colliery in 1885.

The women said: “This grave is not just a resting place, but a solemn monument to the courage and camaraderie of the miners who fuelled an empire, and a testament to the harsh realities they faced daily.

Caron, Frances and Vanessa Ball who have flown from the other side of the world to pay tribute to ancestors who died in pit tragedies. | ugc

“As we lay this floral tribute, let this simple act symbolize our enduring commitment to remember him — the man, the miner, the father, and the ancestor.”

‘This has been an incredibly rewarding project’

The links to relatives in New Zealand was made by former Boldon Colliery man and RAF veteran Edmund Smith who has recently found out that Caron is his third cousin.

Edmund Smith whose painstaking research led to the remarkable discovery of the links to two pit tragedies. | ugc

Edmund spent five years researching his family history and added: “It's fascinating to see how the pieces are finally coming together.

“Alongside the heartwarming stories, there are tragic tales of hardship endured by our ancestors in the early 19th century. It's hard to imagine the trials and tribulations they faced. Yet, this has been an incredibly rewarding project.”

“The heart of this story is John Ball, a coal miner from Wales who worked his way up to the North East. He dedicated his life to providing for his wife and seven children, but tragically, he was killed in an accident at Usworth Colliery.”

‘The resulting family tree encompasses over 7000 individuals, tracing our lineage back to the mid-17th century’

Edmund’s painstaking work has meant his family tree now spans six generations.

“This research has involved utilizing online ancestry databases, visiting local libraries and cemeteries, and conducting in-depth historical research into County Sligo and the Northeast of England. The resulting family tree encompasses over 7000 individuals, tracing our lineage back to the mid-17th century.”

If you have uncovered an amazing family tree story through your own research, tell us more by emailing [email protected]