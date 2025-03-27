Not many people can claim to have been an award-winning sculptor, cinema owner, chicken farmer and oil engineer - but one South Shields man could.

His name was John Guthrie and he was living in the USA when his achievements gained headlines in his hometown newspaper in 1962.

‘Everything Mr Guthrie turned his hand to was a success’

John Guthrie in his familiar beret which he wore as a sculptor in the 1960s. | sg

Our story at the time said: “Everything Mr Guthrie turned his hand to was a success, whether it be chicken farming at Corbridge or sinking oil wells in Persia.

“In 1962, he was 67 and working in an airy studio built on to his attractively-styled colonial house in New London, Ohio.

“He had taken up sculpting only five years earlier, but had already received a host of awards for his work, which included a distinctive bust of Russian leader Nikita Khrushchev.”

John Guthrie's wife Marie pictured in the 1960s with the modelled head of her husband. | sg

A family with bags of talent

But to anyone who knew him, John’s success was no surprise at all as his family was packed with talents of various kinds.

Mr Guthrie was the tenth child of a South Shields painter and decorator, who lived off Sunderland Road.

His father occasionally painted landscapes, and his elder brother once worked on a clay bust of the Greek philosopher Aristotle.

Kathy Kirby who performed in South Shields in 1962. | Getty Images

