Journey back in time as the Tyne and Wear Metro marks 40 years in South Tyneside

Nexus, the public body which manages and operates the Tyne and Wear Metro, is celebrating 40 years since the transport system launched in the borough.

Since it officially opened on March 23, 1984, the line, which runs from Pelaw to South Shields, has carried more than 200 million passengers.

The opening of the South Tyneside line marked the final stage of the original Metro network, with further extensions to Newcastle Airport added in 1991 and to Sunderland in 2002.

The South Tyneside line was formerly part of the old Tyneside Electric rail network, which the Tyne and Wear PTE took over from British Rail and converted it to allow the operation of Metro services.

A big thanks to Nexus for sharing these incredible photos with us from years gone by in the borough.

Take a journey back in time to view some of the history of the Tyne and Wear Metro network in South Tyneside.

1 . Hebburn Hebburn station was originally opened on March 1, 1872, by the North Eastern Railway. It was demolished in the early 1980s and rebuilt for the Tyne and Wear Metro network.

2 . Jarrow artwork The then Labour Party leader Neil Kinnock, unveiling artwork depicting the Jarrow Crusade at Jarrow Metro Station in 1984. Nexus believe that the photo was taken at the height of the miners' strike.

3 . South Shields Metro Station Construction of the former South Shields Metro Station, which originally stood on King Street. Now the town centre is served by a new bus and Metro interchange, which opened in 2019.