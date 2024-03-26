March 2024 marks the 40th anniversary of the opening of the Tyne and Wear Metro's South Tyneside line. Photo: Nexus.March 2024 marks the 40th anniversary of the opening of the Tyne and Wear Metro's South Tyneside line. Photo: Nexus.
Journey back in time as the Tyne and Wear Metro marks 40 years in South Tyneside

These fantastic photos give a glimpse into the history of the Tyne and Wear Metro in South Tyneside.

By Ryan Smith
Published 26th Mar 2024, 15:04 GMT

Nexus, the public body which manages and operates the Tyne and Wear Metro, is celebrating 40 years since the transport system launched in the borough.

Since it officially opened on March 23, 1984, the line, which runs from Pelaw to South Shields, has carried more than 200 million passengers.

The opening of the South Tyneside line marked the final stage of the original Metro network, with further extensions to Newcastle Airport added in 1991 and to Sunderland in 2002.

The South Tyneside line was formerly part of the old Tyneside Electric rail network, which the Tyne and Wear PTE took over from British Rail and converted it to allow the operation of Metro services.

A big thanks to Nexus for sharing these incredible photos with us from years gone by in the borough.

Take a journey back in time to view some of the history of the Tyne and Wear Metro network in South Tyneside.

Hebburn station was originally opened on March 1, 1872, by the North Eastern Railway. It was demolished in the early 1980s and rebuilt for the Tyne and Wear Metro network.

1. Hebburn

Hebburn station was originally opened on March 1, 1872, by the North Eastern Railway. It was demolished in the early 1980s and rebuilt for the Tyne and Wear Metro network. Photo: Nexus

The then Labour Party leader Neil Kinnock, unveiling artwork depicting the Jarrow Crusade at Jarrow Metro Station in 1984. Nexus believe that the photo was taken at the height of the miners' strike.

2. Jarrow artwork

The then Labour Party leader Neil Kinnock, unveiling artwork depicting the Jarrow Crusade at Jarrow Metro Station in 1984. Nexus believe that the photo was taken at the height of the miners' strike. Photo: Nexus

Construction of the former South Shields Metro Station, which originally stood on King Street. Now the town centre is served by a new bus and Metro interchange, which opened in 2019.

3. South Shields Metro Station

Construction of the former South Shields Metro Station, which originally stood on King Street. Now the town centre is served by a new bus and Metro interchange, which opened in 2019. Photo: Nexus

The well-known statue of Queen Victoria which stands at the front of South Shields Town Hall was moved to Chichester in 1949. The statue remained there until 1981 when it was moved back to make room for the Metro Station.

4. Queen Victoria

The well-known statue of Queen Victoria which stands at the front of South Shields Town Hall was moved to Chichester in 1949. The statue remained there until 1981 when it was moved back to make room for the Metro Station. Photo: Nexus

