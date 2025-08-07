She was the powerhouse who ‘united a community’ - and tributes are pouring in for South Shields woman Julia Northam.

Julia, who was the driving force behind a Facebook page with 13,000 members, died aged 66 at the start of August after a short illness.

Julia Northam who has died aged 66. | ugc

‘Our Mum - a heart that united a community’

Locals have already paid tribute, saying she was “inspirational” and “a force to be reckoned with.”

A Go Fund Me page which was set up to raise money for a memorial bench in her name has almost reached its target of £2,000 within three days. It was set up by Julia’s eldest daughter Laura Walton who said it was ‘In Loving Memory of Our Mum – A Heart That United a Community.’

Julia spent the last ten years running a Facebook group called Fietscher Fotos of South Shields & surrounding areas.

‘Since her passing, the outpouring of love has been overwhelming’

It was a tribute to her father, Freddie Mudditt, who was the owner of Fietscher Fotos.

Freddie Mudditt and his wife Joan are pictured with their children Janis, Jeff, Julia and Hilary. | ugc

Julia’s eldest daughter Laura Walton told us: “My Mum has dedicated nearly 10 years of her life to preserving the local history of South Shields by showcasing her dad's photos via her Facebook group.

“Since her passing, the outpouring of love has been overwhelming. Members have called Mum “inspirational” and “a force to be reckoned with.”

One of Freddie's photos of Julia when she was a child, | ugc

“They describe the group as “a ray of light from times past,” a place where memories live on thanks to her fantastic care and dedication.”

‘My mum loved South Shields with a passion’

Laura’s grandfather Freddie Mudditt was a well-known local photographer provided fantastic photos for the Shields Gazette for many years before his sudden passing in 1985.

Julia pictured left with her sister Janis as they searched through archives. | ugc

She added: “We have been approached by members about paying their respects. Unfortunately Mum had voiced wishes of an unattended funeral, to which we as a family have had to respect.

“But we knew that we would have to do something for her community, who are also mourning the loss of my mum.

Julia in her younger days when she worked as a barmaid. | ugc

‘Mum’s group wasn’t just a collection of photos—it was a family, held together by her warmth’

“We have decided to raise funds for a memorial bench, to be situated in a local South Shields park, which we hope will be a peaceful place where family, friends, the community can gather and remember her”.

Any funds which are left after the bench has been paid for, will go to a local charity.

Laura added: “My Mum loved South Shields with a passion and with the help from family and friends, over the years she has managed to salvage over 40,000 local photos taken by my grandad and has used her Facebook group to showcase these photos.”

Tributes have been paid to Julia from all over the world, and Laura added: “Lots of people have said how the photos have helped loved ones who have dementia.

“Mum’s group wasn’t just a collection of photos—it was a family, held together by her warmth, humour, fierce dedication, and sheer force of personality.”

To donate to the Go Fund Me page, visit https://gofund.me/c9b147c0