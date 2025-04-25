Looking back at the Lawe Top with 13 stunning retro photos

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 25th Apr 2025, 14:40 BST

Forty years of memories are amassed in this one gallery of photos and the link is they all come from Lawe Top.

I’m taking you back on a trip from 1982 to 2023 for views which include the Beacon, Harbour Lights and Crown Inn pubs.

There are views of the fireworks at the 2012 Jubilee celebrations and plenty more besides.

Enjoy it all in these memories from the Shields Gazette archives.

An undated view of the Crown Inn pub at Lawe Top. It would later become the Harbour Lights.

1. Crowning memories

An undated view of the Crown Inn pub at Lawe Top. It would later become the Harbour Lights.

The new buffet bar at the Harbour Lights on the Lawe Top was pictured in November 1982.

2. Harking back to the Harbour Lights

The new buffet bar at the Harbour Lights on the Lawe Top was pictured in November 1982.

This Roman dig took place around the Lawe Top in September 2003.

3. Digging in back in 2003

This Roman dig took place around the Lawe Top in September 2003.

Cllr Bill Lynch was pictured lighting the beacon on the Lawe Top in a Shields Gazette archive view from October 2005.

4. Beacon memories

Cllr Bill Lynch was pictured lighting the beacon on the Lawe Top in a Shields Gazette archive view from October 2005.

