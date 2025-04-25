I’m taking you back on a trip from 1982 to 2023 for views which include the Beacon, Harbour Lights and Crown Inn pubs.
There are views of the fireworks at the 2012 Jubilee celebrations and plenty more besides.
1. Crowning memories
An undated view of the Crown Inn pub at Lawe Top. It would later become the Harbour Lights. | sg
2. Harking back to the Harbour Lights
The new buffet bar at the Harbour Lights on the Lawe Top was pictured in November 1982. | sg
3. Digging in back in 2003
This Roman dig took place around the Lawe Top in September 2003. | sg
4. Beacon memories
Cllr Bill Lynch was pictured lighting the beacon on the Lawe Top in a Shields Gazette archive view from October 2005. | sg
