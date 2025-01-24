We have nine photos from 2007, 2008 and 2009 and they all show the skills of South Tyneside schools which took part in the Lego League.

And what better time to catch up on the memories with International Lego Day on Tuesday, January 28.

See if you can recognise the children on camera in these Shields Gazette archive photos.

Ready to compete Pupils from Harton Junior School and St Wilfrid's RC College took part in the first Lego League at the Open Zone in 2007.

A great day in 2007 Lots of support for these pupils as they took part in the league at the Open Zone in 2007.

Design days from years gone by What a talented lot you were in the Lego League. Re-live the memories in these 9 great photos.