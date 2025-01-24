I found these reminders of Lego-loving South Tyneside kids: 9 great scenes from 2007-2009

By Chris Cordner

Published 24th Jan 2025, 10:52 BST

From Harton Juniors to St Wilfrid’s and St Mary’s to St Oswald’s – you certainly loved a Lego model.

We have nine photos from 2007, 2008 and 2009 and they all show the skills of South Tyneside schools which took part in the Lego League.

And what better time to catch up on the memories with International Lego Day on Tuesday, January 28.

See if you can recognise the children on camera in these Shields Gazette archive photos.

Pupils from Harton Junior School and St Wilfrid's RC College took part in the first Lego League at the Open Zone in 2007.

1. Ready to compete

Pupils from Harton Junior School and St Wilfrid's RC College took part in the first Lego League at the Open Zone in 2007. | sg Photo: TR

Lots of support for these pupils as they took part in the league at the Open Zone in 2007.

2. A great day in 2007

Lots of support for these pupils as they took part in the league at the Open Zone in 2007. | sg Photo: TR

What a talented lot you were in the Lego League. Re-live the memories in these 9 great photos.

3. Design days from years gone by

What a talented lot you were in the Lego League. Re-live the memories in these 9 great photos. | sg Photo: sg

Pupils from St Mary's CofE Primary, St Joseph's RC Primary and St Oswald's RC Primary schools with their robots - all ready to take part in the first Lego League in 2007.

4. Robots ready

Pupils from St Mary's CofE Primary, St Joseph's RC Primary and St Oswald's RC Primary schools with their robots - all ready to take part in the first Lego League in 2007. | sg Photo: TR

