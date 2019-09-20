The Jarrow Relay for Life at Monkton Stadium in Jarrow.

Look back over 13 photos of Jarrow Relay For Life as fundraiser marks £750,000 milestone

As Jarrow Relay For Life fundraisers celebrate reaching an incredible £750,000 milestone for Cancer Research UK, we take a look back over the 13 year history of the event.

By Sophie Brownson
Friday, 20th September 2019, 06:00 am
Updated 13 hours ago

Jarrow Relay For Life fundraisers have raised an incredible £750,000 for Cancer Research UK over the last 13 years. Now take a look back on the team’s incredible 13 years of fundraising. Can you spot yourself?

1. The Mayor Coun Norman Dick and Mayoress Jean Williamson join organiser Ann Walsh and Lily Slater at the start of the Relay for Life at Monkton Stadium, Jarrow.

Photo: Tim Richardson

2. There was a Christmas theme at the 2018 Relay for Life at Monkton Stadium.

There was a Christmas theme at the 2018 Relay for Life at Monkton Stadium.

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. Walkers set off on last year's Relay for Life at Monkton Stadium, Jarrow.

Walkers taking part in the 2017 Relay for Life at Monkton Stadium, Jarrow.

Photo: Tim Richardson

4. Cancer Research 24 hour relay for life held at Monkton Stadium, Jarrow. Event organiser Ann Walsh receives her British Empire Medal.

Event organiser Ann Walsh receives her British Empire Medal at the 2016 Relay For Life at Monkton Stadium, Jarrow.

Photo: TIM RICHARDSON

