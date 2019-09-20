Look back over 13 photos of Jarrow Relay For Life as fundraiser marks £750,000 milestone

Jarrow Relay For Life fundraisers have raised an incredible £750,000 for Cancer Research UK over the last 13 years. Now take a look back on the team’s incredible 13 years of fundraising. Can you spot yourself?
The Mayor Coun Norman Dick and Mayoress Jean Williamson join organiser Ann Walsh and Lily Slater at the start of the 2019 Relay for Life at Monkton Stadium, Jarrow.
Photo: Tim Richardson
There was a Christmas theme at the 2018 Relay for Life at Monkton Stadium.
Photo: Kevin Brady
Walkers taking part in the 2017 Relay for Life at Monkton Stadium, Jarrow.
Photo: Tim Richardson
Event organiser Ann Walsh receives her British Empire Medal at the 2016 Relay For Life at Monkton Stadium, Jarrow.
Photo: TIM RICHARDSON
