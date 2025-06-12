Shields Retro: Inside the lounges and restaurants of South Tyneside pubs and clubs

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 12th Jun 2025, 15:15 BST

Let’s relax a little as we pay a visit to the lounges and restaurants of South Tyneside.

We are doing it with a look back at how they looked in the past, courtesy of the Shields Gazette archives.

Join us for a pint and lots of memories in The Kelly, Alberta, Harbour Lights and Kings Bar.

Taking you back to days in the lounge of the pubs and clubs of South Tyneside.

1. Relaxing in the lounge

Part of the big lounge in The Kelly pub, as it looked in this Shields Gazette archive scene from August 1965.

2. The Kelly

The reception and television lounge of Simonside Youth Club, as it looked back in August 1968.

3. Simonside Youth Club

The lounge of the Alberta Social Club as it looked in March 1969.

4. Alberta Social Club

