We are doing it with a look back at how they looked in the past, courtesy of the Shields Gazette archives.

Join us for a pint and lots of memories in The Kelly, Alberta, Harbour Lights and Kings Bar.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Relaxing in the lounge Taking you back to days in the lounge of the pubs and clubs of South Tyneside. | sg Photo Sales

2 . The Kelly Part of the big lounge in The Kelly pub, as it looked in this Shields Gazette archive scene from August 1965. | sg Photo Sales

3 . Simonside Youth Club The reception and television lounge of Simonside Youth Club, as it looked back in August 1968. | sg Photo Sales