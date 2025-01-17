50 years of magical memories of Mortimer Road: A South Shields street in 9 retro photos

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 17th Jan 2025, 15:10 GMT

If you love memories, you’ll adore this reminder of the changing face of Mortimer Road.

It is packed with Shields Gazette archive photos, covering more than 50 years of the street’s history.

We have everything from road safety lessons to award winners, and Bollywood to bowls. Enjoy!

A E Wilson, traffic warden at Mortimer Road Infants School crossing, giving a safety first lesson to newcomers at the Infants School in 1958.

1. Retro with road safety

A E Wilson, traffic warden at Mortimer Road Infants School crossing, giving a safety first lesson to newcomers at the Infants School in 1958. | sg

The Mortimer Road Junior School harvest festival. Were you pictured with your classmates in 1996?

2. Pictured at Mortimer Road

The Mortimer Road Junior School harvest festival. Were you pictured with your classmates in 1996? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

These youngsters were enjoying a ball game at the Mortimer Road Community Centre and Sports Hall 22 years ago.

3. On the ball in 2003

These youngsters were enjoying a ball game at the Mortimer Road Community Centre and Sports Hall 22 years ago. | sg

Newsagent Ian McKenzie was given a National Lottery award at his shop called Skippers in 2004.

4. Skipping back to 2004

Newsagent Ian McKenzie was given a National Lottery award at his shop called Skippers in 2004. | sg

