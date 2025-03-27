We got you on camera! 13 South Tyneside people we interviewed in the past

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 27th Mar 2025, 12:12 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 12:16 BST

We love it when people speak their minds and all of these South Tynesiders did just that.

Every one of them shared their views about topics ranging from sandwiches to sunbeds.

We asked you about smoking, and what you thought about the Shields Gazette.

Here are those scenes from the streets of South Shields once more in a gallery of archive memories from 2004 and 2009.

1. On your minds

We asked this Gazette reader for his views on smoking in a 2004 interview.

2. A view on smoking

One of many people who had something to say about sunbeds in 2004.

3. Soak up the memories

A super look back on St George's Day in 2004. Tell us if you recognise the people in our gallery.

4. Back in time to 2004

