A powerful insight into the Miners Strike will be available to view 40 years on from the bitter dispute.

The anniversary of one of the longest industrial actions of the 20th century will be here on Monday, March 3.

Shining a light on our mining heritage

The Yorkshire and North East Film Archive has teamed up with Teesside University to produce a commemorative film called ‘In the Veins’.

It uses more than 50 years of archive footage to shine a light on the face of the mining heritage of the region.

‘In The Veins’ is story of hardship and hope, division and defiance, perseverance and pride, say the producers.

‘An emotional journey that digs deep into the heart of a community built on coal’

They have described it as ‘an emotional journey that digs deep into the heart of a community built on coal.’

The 24-minute film is set for an online release in early March to coincide with the 40th Anniversary of the end of the Miners’ Strike.

Graham Relton, Co-Director at the Yorkshire and North East Film Archive and producer of the film said: ‘In the Veins’ celebrates the success, commiserates the demise and is a timely reminder about the need for a ‘just transition’ from fossil fuels to cleaner energy.

‘We have seen the whole gamut of emotional responses’

‘We had over 650 people watch ‘In the Veins’ at the Grand Cinema at the Beamish Museum and the York Golden Rail Band, accompanied the film by performing iconic music from the beloved film Brassed Off.”

‘In the Veins’ will be available to view on the Yorkshire and North East Film Archive YouTube channel on Monday March 3’.

Ben Lamb, Senior Lecturer in Media and Television Historian at Teesside University and Exec Producer of the film said: “We have seen the whole gamut of emotional responses, and we hope online audiences will be equally empowered and even enraged by the stories portrayed within the ‘In the Veins’ short film carefully crafted by film maker Andy Burns.”

To view the film from March 3, visit https://www.youtube.com/@YorkshireFilmArchive