They will all be 17 years old now but we bet that loads of youngsters remember these 2012 scenes from Monkton Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the year that the Olympics came to London, the borough had its own campaign to get kids into sport.

All of these five year olds took part in the South Tyneside Council’s summer athletic camps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were led by former middle distance runner David Sharpe and the Shields Gazette sent one of its own reporters back then, Lisa Nightingale, to join in the fun.

Re-live the memories and then get in touch to tell us more.