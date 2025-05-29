I've got golden memories of the South Tyneside kids who had a go at athletics in 2012
They will all be 17 years old now but we bet that loads of youngsters remember these 2012 scenes from Monkton Stadium.
In the year that the Olympics came to London, the borough had its own campaign to get kids into sport.
All of these five year olds took part in the South Tyneside Council’s summer athletic camps.
They were led by former middle distance runner David Sharpe and the Shields Gazette sent one of its own reporters back then, Lisa Nightingale, to join in the fun.
Re-live the memories and then get in touch to tell us more.
