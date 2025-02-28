I found all these memorable photos of Morrisons staff from 2003 to 2018

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 28th Feb 2025, 16:35 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 16:35 BST

There’s bags of memories to enjoy in this look back at Morrisons staff who have worked in South Tyneside over the years.

What a line-up of memories we have compiled.

There’s staff who excelled at baking, workers who loved to raise money for charity and others who had a great time in pancake races.

They’re all part of our Morrisons tribute which comes to you courtesy of the Shields Gazette archives.

Diane Clegg and Mark Ferguson were baking up some delicious looking food at the Jarrow store in 2003.

1. Baking in style

Diane Clegg and Mark Ferguson were baking up some delicious looking food at the Jarrow store in 2003. | sg

Frozen food manager Danny Luther was pictured as he took the lead in the 2004 pancake race.

2. Panning back to 2004

Frozen food manager Danny Luther was pictured as he took the lead in the 2004 pancake race. | sg

The Jarrow store became a smoke free zone in 2006 and here is Kelly Heads on the day it was brought in.

3. Smoke free in 2006

The Jarrow store became a smoke free zone in 2006 and here is Kelly Heads on the day it was brought in. | sg

The 250th anniversary of Mozart's birthday was celebrated by the Jarrow store's staff Jackie Carlisle, Anthony Lydon and Sean Chapman in 2006.

4. That's classic in 2006

The 250th anniversary of Mozart's birthday was celebrated by the Jarrow store's staff Jackie Carlisle, Anthony Lydon and Sean Chapman in 2006. | sg

