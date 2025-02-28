What a line-up of memories we have compiled.
There’s staff who excelled at baking, workers who loved to raise money for charity and others who had a great time in pancake races.
1. Baking in style
Diane Clegg and Mark Ferguson were baking up some delicious looking food at the Jarrow store in 2003. | sg
2. Panning back to 2004
Frozen food manager Danny Luther was pictured as he took the lead in the 2004 pancake race. | sg
3. Smoke free in 2006
The Jarrow store became a smoke free zone in 2006 and here is Kelly Heads on the day it was brought in. | sg
4. That's classic in 2006
The 250th anniversary of Mozart's birthday was celebrated by the Jarrow store's staff Jackie Carlisle, Anthony Lydon and Sean Chapman in 2006. | sg
