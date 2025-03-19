Join me for magical memories of Mowbray Road in 60 years of historic photos

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 19th Mar 2025, 09:04 BST

I just love a journey which takes me to a street and its rich history, such as this focus on Mowbray Road.

We have 60 years of memories from the South Tyneside thoroughfare, all stored in the Shields Gazette archives.

Join me as we look at everything from wagons in 1955 to a 1980s fun run and fundraising at the New Crown in 2009.

Taking you back to 1955 when a Public Works construction wagon from DI Construction was pictured in the street.

1. Heading back 70 years

Taking you back to 1955 when a Public Works construction wagon from DI Construction was pictured in the street. | sg

The 381 competitors stream down Mowbray Road for the start of St Michael's Church Appeal fun run, in 1989.

2. They're under way in 1989

The 381 competitors stream down Mowbray Road for the start of St Michael's Church Appeal fun run, in 1989. | sg

The start of the St Michael's fun run in May 1988. Tell us who you recognise in this Shields Gazette archive scene.

3. Running back to 1988

The start of the St Michael's fun run in May 1988. Tell us who you recognise in this Shields Gazette archive scene. | sg

The New Crown, on Mowbray Road, in South Shields.

4. The New Crown, South Shields

The New Crown, on Mowbray Road, in South Shields. | Google Maps

Related topics:MemoriesShields GazetteSouth Tyneside
