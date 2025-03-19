We have 60 years of memories from the South Tyneside thoroughfare, all stored in the Shields Gazette archives.
Join me as we look at everything from wagons in 1955 to a 1980s fun run and fundraising at the New Crown in 2009.
1 / 4
I just love a journey which takes me to a street and its rich history, such as this focus on Mowbray Road.
We have 60 years of memories from the South Tyneside thoroughfare, all stored in the Shields Gazette archives.
Join me as we look at everything from wagons in 1955 to a 1980s fun run and fundraising at the New Crown in 2009.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.