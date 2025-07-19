Muhammad Ali was in the North East 48 years ago this weekend.

He put on an exhibition bout in Washington, went on an open top bus tour, visited the Gypsies Green stadium in South Shields and had his wedding blessed.

We have the memories thanks to these photos but we want your recollections as well.

1 . What a weekend A souvenir pullout and a selection of photos from the weekend Ali came to the North East. | nw Photo Sales

2 . We meet again British Champion Richard Dunn taking on Muhammad Ali in Washington. | nw Photo: nw Photo Sales

3 . Ali in the ring Ali brings a moment of humour to his exhibition bout in Washington 48 years ago. | nw Photo Sales