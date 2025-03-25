The King George Road venue was packed when these photos were taken eight years ago.

All these pictures were submitted to the Shields Gazette and we hope they bring back wonderful memories.

If they do, email [email protected] to tell us more,.

1 . A great day in 2017 A whole table of happy faces in this lovely view from eight years ago. | other 3rd party Photo Sales

2 . Tuck in for memories A feast of memories from this table at Namaste and Kings Prosecco Lounge in May 2017. | other 3rd party Photo Sales

3 . Smile for the camera Ready for a lovely meal with great company in another photo which was submitted to the Shields Gazette. | other 3rd party Photo Sales