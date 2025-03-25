Sparkling times at Namaste and Kings Prosecco Lounge: Faces galore on camera

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 25th Mar 2025, 16:27 BST

Here’s food for thought. It’s a 2017 night out and it takes us back to a great day at Namaste and Kings Prosecco Lounge.

The King George Road venue was packed when these photos were taken eight years ago.

All these pictures were submitted to the Shields Gazette and we hope they bring back wonderful memories.

If they do, email [email protected] to tell us more,.

A whole table of happy faces in this lovely view from eight years ago.

1. A great day in 2017

A whole table of happy faces in this lovely view from eight years ago. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
A feast of memories from this table at Namaste and Kings Prosecco Lounge in May 2017.

2. Tuck in for memories

A feast of memories from this table at Namaste and Kings Prosecco Lounge in May 2017. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
Ready for a lovely meal with great company in another photo which was submitted to the Shields Gazette.

3. Smile for the camera

Ready for a lovely meal with great company in another photo which was submitted to the Shields Gazette. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
A selfie moment for these people in a memorable view. And look, there's cake too.

4. A slice of 2017

A selfie moment for these people in a memorable view. And look, there's cake too. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Shields GazetteMemoriesSouth Shields
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice