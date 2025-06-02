Newcastle Retro: 13 photos of the Falcons in action in the late 1990s

What a line-up of famous names there is in this photo gallery of Newcastle Falcons stars.

There’s not just Jonny Wilkinson and Rob Andrew, there’s Tony Underwood, Doddie Weir and Pat Lam plus many more besides.

All these photos come from the Getty Images archives and take us back to the late 1990s when the Newcastle Falcons were ruling supreme. Re-live those great memories once more.

1. Champions in 1998

Paul Van-Zandvliet and Doddie Weir of Newcastle Falcons are carried on the shoulders of their supporters after an Allied Dunbar Premiership One match against Harlequins at The Stoop in London. Newcastle Falcons won the match 44-20, gaining them the League trophy. Credit: Jamie McDonald/Allsport | Getty Images

2. Hugs from 1998

Rob Andrew and Tony Underwood of Newcastle Falcons hug each other after the Falcons won the League trophy. Credit: David Rogers/Allsport | Getty Images

3. Va''aiga gets a pass away

Va''aiga Tuigamala of Newcastle Falcons is tackled by Jeremy Gusgott of Bath during the match at Gateshead in 1998. Credit: David Rogers /Allsport | Getty Images

4. Jonny on the charge

Jonny Wilkinson tries to run through the Bath defence during the Allied Dunbar Premiership One match 27 years ago. Credit: David Rogers /Allsport | Getty Images

