Fancy a dance, a chat and your favourite cocktail at a club you loved?

Let’s do it at Glo in South Shields with a look back to these 2004 images which we found in the Gazette archives.

They show people having fun with friends and a look round the bar itself.

But what are your memories of Glo back then? Take a look at our selection and then get in touch to tell us more.

1 . Fun with friends Plenty of smiles among these friends at Glo. Photo: CL Photo Sales

2 . Cheers to the memories Were you in the picture in June 2004? Photo: CL Photo Sales

3 . Happy memories A place to chill with friends. Photo: CL Photo Sales