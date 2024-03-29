Nine amazing photos from life in South Tyneside in 1986

It’s the year when Falco was rocking Amadeus and the Housemartins were flying high in the charts with the Caravan of Love.

We watched Top Gun and The Golden Child on the big screen and loved The Bill and Last of the Summer Wine on the small screen.

It all happened in 1986 and meanwhile back on South Tyneside, you were busy too.

To prove it, here are nine photos from life in the area 38 years ago. We’ve got the cast of a Boldon Comprehensive School stage production and runners in a South Shields race.

We have a Nativity scene at St Oswald's RC Primary and a new mini bus at Whitburn.

Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

