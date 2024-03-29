Nine amazing photos from life in South Tyneside in 1986

Let's rewind to 1986 in South Tyneside.

By Evie Lake
Published 29th Mar 2024, 17:01 GMT

It’s the year when Falco was rocking Amadeus and the Housemartins were flying high in the charts with the Caravan of Love.

We watched Top Gun and The Golden Child on the big screen and loved The Bill and Last of the Summer Wine on the small screen.

It all happened in 1986 and meanwhile back on South Tyneside, you were busy too.

To prove it, here are nine photos from life in the area 38 years ago. We’ve got the cast of a Boldon Comprehensive School stage production and runners in a South Shields race.

We have a Nativity scene at St Oswald's RC Primary and a new mini bus at Whitburn.

Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

Runners in the South Shields race stream out of Gypsies Green Stadium in May 1986. Did you take part?

1. Racing out of the stadium

Runners in the South Shields race stream out of Gypsies Green Stadium in May 1986. Did you take part? Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
East Boldon Infants School pupils were photographed in 1986. Do you recognise any of the children pictured?

2. In the bathroom

East Boldon Infants School pupils were photographed in 1986. Do you recognise any of the children pictured? Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Swimmers from Borough of South Tyneside Swimming Club prepare to change over in the swimming relay of a race in May 1986.

3. Spurring on their colleagues

Swimmers from Borough of South Tyneside Swimming Club prepare to change over in the swimming relay of a race in May 1986. Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
The St Oswald's RC Primary School Nativity in December 1986. Does this bring back great memories?

4. Singing their hearts out

The St Oswald's RC Primary School Nativity in December 1986. Does this bring back great memories? Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideSouth Shields