Nine archive photos from South Shields favourites Bizz Bar, Chase and Glitterball in 2006 and 2007

Let's dance back to 2006 and 2007 with this nightlife retro.

By Evie Lake
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 09:06 GMT

Who fancies a dance back to the mid 2000s and a visit to Bizz Bar, Chase and Glitterball?

That’s what we are doing in this retro feature as we take a look inside the venues around 16 years ago.

We have photos from 2006 and 2007 to remind you of nights out in an era gone by.

Take a look and see if these photos bring back happy memories.

Can you believe it. This Glitterball reminder comes from 17 years ago.

1. A flashback to 2006

Bizz Bar back in 2007. Does this bring back memories for you?

2. Brilliant in Bizz

Caroline Allsop and Kate Morris inside Glitterball.

3. Pictured in Glitterball

A trip back in time to this 2006 view of Chase.

4. Chase in the spotlight

