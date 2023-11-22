Let's dance back to 2006 and 2007 with this nightlife retro.

Who fancies a dance back to the mid 2000s and a visit to Bizz Bar, Chase and Glitterball?

That’s what we are doing in this retro feature as we take a look inside the venues around 16 years ago.

We have photos from 2006 and 2007 to remind you of nights out in an era gone by.

Take a look and see if these photos bring back happy memories.

1 . A flashback to 2006 Can you believe it. This Glitterball reminder comes from 17 years ago. Photo: CL Photo Sales

2 . Brilliant in Bizz Bizz Bar back in 2007. Does this bring back memories for you? Photo: CL Photo Sales

3 . Pictured in Glitterball Caroline Allsop and Kate Morris inside Glitterball. Photo: CL Photo Sales