Nine archive photos of South Tyneside from the air- what do you recognise?

Take a look at this selection of archive photos which provide a bird's eye view of South Tyneside.
There are plenty of borough landmarks to be seen from these pictures which all come from the Shields Gazette archives.
But how many do you recognise from these scenes, some of which were taken in 1983 while others go back as far as the 1950s?
Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.
1. Looking down on the town
South Shields town centre pictured in this aerial view. Photo: Shields Gazette
2. Focusing on the town centre
South Shields town centre in view but in which year? Photo: Shields Gazette
3. A reminder of times gone by
Can you recognise this aerial view? Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Back to 1973
An aerial view of the West end of South Shields and the East side of Jarrow. Recognise it? Photo: Shields Gazette