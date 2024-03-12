Nine archive photos of South Tyneside from the air- what do you recognise?

How many of these aerial South Tyneside scenes do you recognise?

By Evie Lake
Published 12th Mar 2024, 09:46 GMT

Take a look at this selection of archive photos which provide a bird's eye view of South Tyneside.

There are plenty of borough landmarks to be seen from these pictures which all come from the Shields Gazette archives.

But how many do you recognise from these scenes, some of which were taken in 1983 while others go back as far as the 1950s?

Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

South Shields town centre pictured in this aerial view.

1. Looking down on the town

South Shields town centre pictured in this aerial view. Photo: Shields Gazette

South Shields town centre in view but in which year?

2. Focusing on the town centre

South Shields town centre in view but in which year? Photo: Shields Gazette

Can you recognise this aerial view?

3. A reminder of times gone by

Can you recognise this aerial view? Photo: Shields Gazette

An aerial view of the West end of South Shields and the East side of Jarrow. Recognise it?

4. Back to 1973

An aerial view of the West end of South Shields and the East side of Jarrow. Recognise it? Photo: Shields Gazette

