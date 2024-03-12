Nine archive photos of South Tyneside from the air- what do you recognise?

Take a look at this selection of archive photos which provide a bird's eye view of South Tyneside.

There are plenty of borough landmarks to be seen from these pictures which all come from the Shields Gazette archives.

But how many do you recognise from these scenes, some of which were taken in 1983 while others go back as far as the 1950s?

Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1 . Looking down on the town South Shields town centre pictured in this aerial view.

2 . Focusing on the town centre South Shields town centre in view but in which year?

3 . A reminder of times gone by Can you recognise this aerial view?