Nine demolished buildings from South Tyneside's past- what do you remember?

Which of these South Tyneside buildings do you remember?

Pubs, a pool and a community centre – they have all faced the bulldozer in South Tyneside. Today, we are looking back at buildings which had their own date with demolition and asking ‘did you see them as they came down?’

What are your memories of these forgotten buildings?

From Temple Park pool to Hebburn Civic Centre, we have nine reminders. Take a look.

Progress on the demolition of Wouldhave house 10 years ago.

1. Flashback to 2014

Progress on the demolition of Wouldhave house 10 years ago. Photo: Shields Gazette

The demolition of Temple Park pool in 2019. Does this bring back memories?

2. Temple Pool Park

The demolition of Temple Park pool in 2019. Does this bring back memories? Photo: Shields Gazette

The start of demolition works at Hebburn Civic Centre in 2016.

3. Hebburn in 2016

The start of demolition works at Hebburn Civic Centre in 2016. Photo: Shields Gazette

Demolition work starting on the old fire station in Keppel Street 20 years ago. Remember this?

4. Keppel Street in 2004

Demolition work starting on the old fire station in Keppel Street 20 years ago. Remember this? Photo: Shields Gazette

