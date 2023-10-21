News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Nine historic photos of South Tyneside- how much has changed?

Let’s go back in time through these old South Tyneside photos.

By Evie Lake
Published 21st Oct 2023, 07:00 BST

Thanks to Newcastle Libraries the Shields Gaztte has access to some incredible photos from South Tyneside’s past.

So here are nine historic photos of the borough.

Let us know how much everything has changed since.

Photograph showing an indoor skating rink at South Shields taken in c.1910 with well dressed patrons posing for the photograph (Newcastle Libraries)

1. Ice skating

Photograph showing an indoor skating rink at South Shields taken in c.1910 with well dressed patrons posing for the photograph (Newcastle Libraries)

Photo Sales
Photograph of two boats and oarsmen from the South Shields Rowing Club taken in c.1910 (Newcastle Libraries)

2. South Shields Rowing Club

Photograph of two boats and oarsmen from the South Shields Rowing Club taken in c.1910 (Newcastle Libraries)

Photo Sales
Photograph of Tram 3 on the Tyne Dock to Pierhead route stationary with people boarding. Shows the Empress Hotel on the right hand side (Newcastle Libraries)

3. South Shields tram

Photograph of Tram 3 on the Tyne Dock to Pierhead route stationary with people boarding. Shows the Empress Hotel on the right hand side (Newcastle Libraries)

Photo Sales
Buildings which can be seen in the photograph are the Masonic Hall Sunderland and South Shields Water company the Town Hall and the Ben Lomond Hotel (Newcastle Libraries)

4. Grange Road, Jarrow

Buildings which can be seen in the photograph are the Masonic Hall Sunderland and South Shields Water company the Town Hall and the Ben Lomond Hotel (Newcastle Libraries)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South Tyneside